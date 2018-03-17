Blac Chyna Wishes Rob Kardashian A Happy Birthday With Sweet Family Pic — Yes, Really

Happy Birthday Rob Kardashian! Love, …Blac Chyna? That’s right! Chyna posted a sweet family photo of her, her ex and their daughter Dream for Rob’s special day. See the pic!

Rob Kardashian turned 31 today, March 17, and as you can expect, there were people like Kris Jenner who wished him a happy birthday on social media. However, one person we didn’t expect to give him a shoutout is Blac Chyna, 29, who did just that on her Instagram story. Yes, for real. And no, it wasn’t a diss. She shared a genuinely adorable photo of her and Rob smiling while both holding onto their 1-year-old daughter Dream. “Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy,” she wrote over the image. The pic is so sweet, and TBH I’m getting a bit emotional over it. See the kind message below!

While this post could mean anything from, “As the mother of your child, I’m just being nice,” to “I’m messing with you,” we’re definitely hoping it’s the former. But we have been hearing that Rob has been begging to spend his special day with his daughter, which Chyna has apparently been trying to keep from happening. “All Rob wants is to spend his birthday with Dream, that’s literally his only wish. Chyna promised him that would happen and now she’s playing with him and threatening to block him from having Dream on his birthday,” a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Hopefully they’ve been able to work it out!

But one thing we’re sure this photo doesn’t mean is that the former couple is reuniting. While they have major history together, it’s nowhere close to sunshines and rainbows. Plus, a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star previously told us he’s over his ex. “He is still very happy that Dream was the result of their time together but he no longer has any emotional or physical attraction to [Chyna] and is happy that he can finally look forward to pursuing relationships and falling in love with another,” the insider said.

For Rob’s sake, we hope everything is going smoothly on his birthday, and based on Chyna’s latest post it seems things are looking good on his 31st birthday! Happy birthday, Rob!