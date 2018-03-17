Songstress Jhene Aiko just turned 30 and her BF Big Sean sent his B-day following some wild cheating rumors! Check it out!

Scandal isn’t getting this couple down! Today is Jhene Aiko‘s birthday; the big 3-0! And her fella Big Sean, 29, sent her a sweet message (among with a white-hot photo) to mark the occasion. “I love you unconditionally @jheneaiko! 3.16 Queen,” he captioned a photo of the himself and Jhene beside a private jet. And although Sean looks good, Jhene is downright smoldering in a sheer top that effortlessly shows off her insane abs! Love it! Head here for tons more photos of this pair!

This touching post comes just days after a report surfaced that Sean was accused of cheating on her with Nicole Sherzinger, 39! “They both attended an Oscar Awards after-party together and were cozied up together sitting at a table in VIP,” a source told the Jasmine Brand. “They were all over each other and they looked really comfortable around each other. They looked like they were a couple.” The outlet also reported that, although there were no cameras at the event to document this supposed canoodling, Jhene caught wind of it and wasn’t happy. “She was pissed, she confronted him about it and he didn’t really deny it.”

However, both Sean and Jhene offered pretty lighthearted responses to the rumor. While he simply posted some clapping hands, she wrote: “sorry, but nothing about you guy’s fan fiction stories are true… I still love you tho.” This isn’t the first time that hearsay has circulated about Sean being unfaithful to Jhene. In 2016, MediaTakeout reported that he had gone behind his GF’s back with an Instagram model. But just like now, Jhene wasn’t fazed by the reports.