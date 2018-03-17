Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner Go Topless In Insanely Sexy Throwback Post — See Pic

OMG! Bella Hadid just posted a photo of herself and Kendall Jenner topless on the beach and we cannot look away!

Sick and tired of snowstorms? Can’t wait for the summer months to roll around? We feel your pain and we think we have the solution! Bella Hadid just shared a red-hot throwback photo that we’re betting will have your jaw on the ground! In the image, Bella and her pall Kendall Jenner, 22, as well as photographer Renell Medrano and Justine Skye, run into some pristine water while wearing nothing but their swimsuit bottoms! So hot!

“Woke up missing this pureeee love,” the 21-year-old model captioned the playful image. As diehard fans know, this image was taken when the famous friends all escaped together for a tropical getaway in Mexico in May of 2017. And let’s just say this is hardly the only eye-popping image to surface from this trip! Bella alone posted photo after photo showcasing her and her friend’s amazing curves while frolicking in the sand and surf! Head here to see loads more pics of Bella strutting her stuff!

This new stunning throwback pic follows quickly on the heels of Bella basically shutting out Zayn Malik, 25, since he and her older sis Gigi Hadid, 22, called it quits. “Bella has been doing everything she can to help Gigi and support her through this breakup,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She unfollowed Zayn as sign of solidarity, she did that on her own. It wasn’t something Gigi asked her to do. But it was a sweet gesture and something Bella feels like is the right thing to do. She doesn’t want the world doubting where her loyalty is. She used to be really cool with Zayn but she’s shutting him out now. Bella’s doing the most to let Gigi know she’s got her back.” Not only is she gorgeous, Bella is also an amazing sister!