Ex FBI Director Andrew McCabe Unleashes On Trump After Firing: He’s Trying To ‘Destroy’ Me

Fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is unleashing on Donald Trump and his administration’s petty move, coming just two days before he was set to retire.

In one of the most vile and petty firings in government history, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, 71, canned FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, 49, late on March 16, just two days before he was set to officially retire. That means he’s being stripped of a government pension that he worked nearly 22 years to earn and he’s not taking it lying down. McCabe served our country proudly, investigating the Boston Marathon bombings, combatting terrorism and fighting organized crime. While Sessions claimed the firing was due to his allegedly misleading Justice Department investigators, McCabe came out swinging hard at President Donald Trump, 71 and his administration of trying to destroy both himself and the FBI for Trump’s own political purposes.

McCabe penned a statement that absolutely unloaded on the situation:

“For the last year and a half, my family and I have been the targets of an unrelenting assault on our reputation and my service to this country. Articles too numerous to count have leveled every sort of false, defamatory and degrading allegation against us. The President’s tweets have amplified and exacerbated it all. He called for my firing. He called for me to be stripped of my pension after more than 20 years of service. And all along we have said nothing, never wanting to distract from the mission of the FBI by addressing the lies told and repeated about us. No more,” McCabe began.

He then went on to fully accuse the president of trying to destroy him personally and damage special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia:

“Here is the reality: I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey. The release of this report was accelerated only after my testimony to the House Intelligence Committee revealed that I would corroborate former Director Comey’s accounts of his discussions with the President,” the statement continued.

“The OIG’s focus on me and this report became a part of an unprecedented effort by the Administration, driven by the President himself, to remove me from my position, destroy my reputation, and possibly strip me of a pension that I worked 21 years to earn. The accelerated release of the report, and the punitive actions taken in response, make sense only when viewed through this lens. Thursday’s comments from the White House are just the latest example of this,” McCabe said.

“This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals more generally,’ McCabe continued “It is part of this Administration’s ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation, which continue to this day. Their persistence in this campaign only highlights the importance of the Special Counsel’s work.” He added that “The idea that I was dishonest is just wrong. This is part of an effort to discredit me as a witness.” WOW! Can you imagine this kind of stuff going down under any other president’s administration?

Of course, Donald Trump could not wait to gloat about the firing of the second highest in power at the FBI, proving McCabe’s point that he was out to destroy him. Several hours after the announcement was made, Trump took to Twitter to write: “Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!”

Donald Trump gloating over destroying the career of man who proudly served our country well for over two decades is just beyond low.