Arcade Fire: 5 Things To Know About The Indie Rock Band Performing On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Arcade Fire will be heading to Studio 8H this Saturday, but before you tune into their performance, here’s everything you need to know about the band!

Arcade Fire (Win Butler, Régine Chassagne, William Butler, Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury and Jeremy Gara) has the honor of being the musical guest at Saturday Night Live for the March 17 episode, and we’ve rounded up five things to know about the Canadian indie rock band ahead of their performance.

1. Win founded Arcade Fire with Josh Deu (who has since left) in Montreal around 2001. While Win was attending McGill University, he met Régine. She joined the band, and they began recording demos and performing shows. After some band drama, Win’s younger brother Will was brought in to replace another member. Win and Régine also got married in 2003, and are the band’s lead vocalists. Power couple!

2.The band really rose to fame with their debut studio album Funeral in 2004. After much critical success, they went on to release Neon Bible (2007), The Suburbs (2010), Reflektor (2013) and most recently Everything Now in 2017. You can stream some of their most popular tracks below.

3. Arcade Fire has performed on SNL before! They first appeared on the show as musical guests in 2007, and again in 2010 and 2012. So they’re old pros.

4. They play approximately one million different instruments. Between the six of them, Arcade Fire is adept at the guitar, drums, bass guitar, piano, violin, viola, cello, double bass, xylophone, glockenspiel, keyboard, synthesizer, French horn, accordion, harp, mandolin and hurdy-gurdy. They bring most of these instruments on tour with them, and the band’s live show is not to be missed.

5. They’ve won a ton of awards, too. Arcade Fire has two Grammy Awards, two Brit Awards, and two Polaris Music Prizes, to name just a few.