Vanessa & Donald Trump Jr’s ‘Uncontested’ Divorce: What Is It, The Pros/Cons & More

Why would Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. seek an ‘uncontested’ divorce? We have the answer from a top divorce lawyer who spoke to us EXCLUSIVELY!

Vanessa Trump filing for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. is just the latest scandal to rock the first family. We have just a few questions about what’s going on. Namely: what the hell happened? But also, why would Vanessa seek an uncontested divorce? Todd Spodek, managing partner of Spodek Law Group P.C, a high profile NY criminal defense and divorce law firm, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY exactly what getting an uncontested divorce means, and why the Trumps might want one. Here’s the deets:

So, what is an uncontested divorce, exactly? Well, contested and uncontested divorces “refer to the individual issues that arise in a divorce. This can be the grounds, child support, spousal support, equitable distribution, expert fees, legal fees, etc.,” Spodek said. “An uncontested divorce can mean that the parties have already negotiated and resolved all of the issues in the divorce and there is nothing to dispute. They’re submitting everything to a judge for his or her signature on the actual Judgment of Divorce.”

Why would a couple, like say…the Trumps file for an uncontested divorce? “Universally, this is the best option as the parties are best suited to address their needs, and their families need. In a contested divorce, a judge will decide the contested issues,” Spodek told us. “You would only file for an uncontested divorce if you the parties have agreed or plan to agree to the terms of the divorce. Everyone wants to do this, [but] the problem is often times the emotions get in the way.”

Here are the pros to getting an uncontested divorce:

It’s cost-efficient; there are less legal fees, says Spodek. “If you are the monied spouse you would pay the other spouses legal fees. You would avoid expert fees and appraisals.” Furthermore, the couple doesn’t have to appear in court, and the case stays “private, essentially, and out of the media.”

It’s also “much easier on the family and children. If custody and visitation are contested then an attorney for the child can be appointed and the kid’s lives are disrupted.” The soon-to-be exes can amicably negotiate things like custody and nesting. It’s also “tax advantageous,” he told us. Essentially, with an uncontested divorce, “you control your destiny.”

Well, that sounds amazing. Why would anyone not want to go the uncontested route? Turns out, there’s a few cons to the deal, too. Basically, this isn’t for couples with major problems, says Spodek:

“If the parties don’t get along in regards to custody/visitation then a joint custody arrangement will not work in the long run and will generally lead to problems.” If there’s a more serious issue at hand, like domestic violence or emotional abuse, then Spodek recommends a contested divorce. Going the uncontested route means that “you may spend more in the short run.”