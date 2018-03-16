Tiny Spent $15K On Sexy Outfit For ‘Fifty Shades’-Inspired Sex With T.I.: She Wants To ‘Blow His Mind’

Oh la la! We’re hearing that Tiny is spicing up her love life with T.I. by getting a new bondage-inspired outfit! Details!

Ever since T.I., 37, and his wifey Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, rekindled their relationship, word has it, their sex life has been pretty wild! But now we’re hearing she is kicking it up a notch! “Whenever Tiny feels like she‘s losing Tip’s attention she always turns to sex to reel him back in,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She just saw the latest Fifty Shades movie and it got her very inspired to bring a little light S&M into their bedroom antics.” Whoa! Head here to see loads more photos of T.I. and Tiny together!

The source explained that the Xscap3 member got her hands on a certain article of clothing that’s guaranteed to spice up just about any relationship! “Of course with Tiny, nothing is ever half-way so she’s going all out and having this incredibly sexy black latex outfit custom made for her. It’s costing her a small fortune, over 15 grand, but it’s well worth it to her because she knows how hot it’s going to be. She can’t wait to really blow T.I.’s mind. Really great sex is her favorite way to cement their connection.”

These juicy new details follow quickly on the heels of Tiny, as well as her fellow group members, LaTocha Scott, 44, and Tamika Scott, 42, sharing an image that is definitely drawing some inspiration from the BDSM world! In the photo, all 3 singers rock some wild masks! Tiny sports a pair of shades that include a fishnet veil while Tamika is sporting a mask that is like some glam-meets-bondage fun! As for LaTocha, her mask is just an amazing row of shimmering tassels. Weird and wonderful!