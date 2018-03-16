‘The Bachelorette’: Becca Kufrin’s Stunning 1st Night Gown & 28 Contestants Revealed In New Set Pics

This is huge! Pics from Becca Kufrin’s ‘The Bachelorette’ set have surfaced, and it looks like we’re one step closer to seeing who her next love will be!

It’s really happening! After having her engagement to Arie Luyendyk Jr. called off on national TV, former Bachelor contestant Becca Kufrin is giving love a second chance! As many of you know, Becca is the newest Bachelorette, and after much anticipation we finally have an idea of who her suitors are. Well, kind of. Producer Mike Fleiss leaked a behind-the-scenes set photo, which revealed Becca’s 28 contestants. So exciting, right? Although we can’t see their faces, it’s still pretty eventful. Plus, Mike also gave fans a sneak peek of Becca’s first night dress. Interestingly, she opted for a figure hugging white gown. She’s certainly ready to get hitched! Nevertheless, Becca looked absolutely gorgeous and was all smiles. We can’t wait to watch her season, which officially airs May 28.

However, Becca wasn’t always excited about The Bachelorette, in fact, she was pretty apprehensive about it. “Becca fears agreeing to do The Bachelorette may be a mistake. She is slowly realizing she is still suffering from a broken heart after the tragedy she has been through with Arie. She thought they were going to get married, and then it was over. She is still shattered. Becca wants to be in love and get married but is reluctant to go back on TV after the embarrassing end last season. She is hoping for the best and praying that by the time production starts, the Arie mess will be behind her,” a source close to Becca shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Well, it looks like her prayers have been answered because she appears to be in much better spirits.

Thankfully, it looks like Becca will be in great hands. If you recall, Becca already met some of her potential beaus on After the Final Rose. After she was announced as the Bachelorette, five of her contestants met her on stage. Lincoln, Chase, Ryan, Darius, and Blake were all very charming, but Blake stole the show when he brought out an actual horse. It’s going to be a great season!