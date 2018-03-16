Rob Kardashian Begging Blac Chyna To let Him Have Precious Dream On his 31st Birthday

All Rob Kardashian wants for his 31st birthday is to spend the day with daughter Dream. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if ex Blac Chyna is going to crush his hopes.

Rob Kardashian will be celebrating another trip around the sun when he turns 31 on March 17. The only thing he wants is for his only child — daughter Dream — to be there with him on his birthday. The adorable 17-month-old is the apple of her daddy’s eye and now baby mama Blac Chyna, 29, might he giving him a hard time about getting his wish. “All Rob wants is to spend his birthday with Dream, that’s literally his only wish. Chyna promised him that would happen and now she’s playing with him and threatening to block him from having Dream on his birthday,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s so cruel, she’s obviously just doing it to be vindictive. His sisters are urging him to get his lawyer to handle it, but Rob’s worried that will make it worse. Right now he’s stuck begging Chyna to let him see his daughter on his birthday, it’s so messed up,” our source adds. The couple doesn’t have a set legal custody program and Dream lives primarily with her mom. Hopefully Chyna will do the right thing and let their little girl spend the day with her birthday boy daddy.

In 2017, Rob and Chyna celebrated his 30th birthday together along with his family members including mom Kris Jenner, 62, and sisters Khloe, 33, and Kourtney, 37, in a St. Patrick’s Day themed- party. He even dressed Dream up like a little leprechaun and called her “The best gift of all!!” in a sweet Instagram pic.

How things change over the course of a year though, as the couple has a nasty split in July of 2017 amid cheating allegations against Chyna and Rob posting nude revenge porn pics of her online. She eventually got a restraining order against him, preventing him from posting anything about her in a personal nature, including photos and videos. Chyna’s currently suing the Kardashians over allegedly ruining her reality TV career. What a mess things are now. Hopefully for the sake of their daughter the ex-couple can put aside their differences for Rob’s birthday.