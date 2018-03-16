Former Model Accuses Donald Trump Jr. Of Sending Her Racy Tweets While Married To Vanessa

Yikes. A former model named Melissa Stetten has come forward with some scandalous tweets from Donald Trump Jr. amid divorce proceedings!

Just one day after news broke that Donald Trump Jr.‘s wife Vanessa Trump, both 40, has filed for divorce a former model named Melissa Stetten has come forward to draw attention to some racy Twitter exchanges between them from Nov. of 2011! “Surprised his marriage didn’t work out since he was sending me DMs a month after his wife gave birth. (I tweeted a joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon and he replied asking if I smelled bacon? Cool joke),” she captioned a screenshot of Don Jr.’s DM stating: “Well Im getting s–t 4the bacon comment glad I opted not 2send the tweet asking 4pics from ur bathroom tweet last night;) people need2chil.” See more photos of Don and Vanessa here.

After the tweet was release, a rep for President Donald Trump‘s, 71, eldest son released the full thread, revealing more context on this joke, albeit a sexual one. That same day, Don. Jr tweeted this out: “Does anyone else have a Bacon fetish??? It sounds so wrong but tastes so right!” Melissa has since spoken with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about their bizarre exchange. “I’m just a really big fan of calling out BS,” she said when asked why she decided to highlight Don Jr.’s DMs, before adding, “The Trumps are idiots. I hope his wife Vanessa gets far far away from him, maybe to Aruba, or wherever Tupac [Shakur] is.” When asked if this conversation could interpreted as a casual-yet-racy conversation between friends, she responded, “How is it a joke between friends if we’re not friends?”

Melissa also spoke with People about the bizarre conversation with the POTUS’s son, admitting she has “no idea” what he meant when referring to bacon. She even suggested he might have “some weird obsession with bacon.” So…what Don Jr. in the midst of a gross bacon joke phase or was he flirting while married? We should note that Melissa hasn’t hidden her support for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

I deleted my tweets a while ago in this exchange but just found this one pic.twitter.com/VXJ6lL9Ena — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 16, 2018

Does anyone else have a Bacon fetish??? It sounds so wrong but tastes so right! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 20, 2011