Kylie Jenner’s boobs look enormous following the birth of Stormi Webster! Check out the latest sexy selfie pic she posted here!

Kylie Jenner‘s lips aren’t the only things looking, well, bigger than they usual do! The 20-year-old lip kit mogul recently shared a sexy pic on her Instagram in a sports bra and her bust looks bigger than ever after giving birth. While the rest of Kylie’s body has almost completely returned to her pre-baby body appearance, it seems that at least one aspect of her body has definitely remained changed. Of course, leave it to Kylie to routinely provide her fans with the most smoldering selfies on Instagram, even just a few weeks after bringing Stormi Webster into the world! Check out the full sized pic below!

We reported earlier how Kylie stepped out in LA with the plumpest pout she’s ever had. While having a meal at the sushi bar inside Kiwami By Katsu-Ya in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles with her best friend Jordyn Woods, Kylie’s lips looked enormous. Kylie kept her outfit more on the casual side with blue jeans and a white, long sleeve sweatshirt with a black coat.

Recently, Kylie was slammed for some of the more inappropriate names of blushes she chose. After revealing some of her blush colors were named X Rated, Barely Legal, Hot and Bothered and Virginity, some felt Kylie had crossed a line considering how young her fan base is. One fan tweeted, “Kylie named a blush barely legal I’m gagging.” Another voiced their on Twitter, writing, “Wth is wrong with her? Seems she’s getting desperate for att. & any way to get her name out there, even at the expense of her young fans is ok. Disgusted.” Click here to see pics of Kylie’s makeup-free selfies!

We’ll keep you posted with any new selfies Kylie posts!