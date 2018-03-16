Kim Kardashian Slams Jokes That Her Family Is Holding Kanye Captive Like In ‘Get Out’

Kim Kardashian doesn’t have time for your jokes about Kanye West being in the ‘sunken place’ from ‘Get Out.’ She thinks the memes are ‘so f***ing dumb.’

After Jordan Peele‘s masterpiece horror flick Get Out was released early last year, people have been making connections between Daniel Kaluuya‘s character Chris and Kanye West‘s actual life. The Internet is flooded with memes about how the rapper is in a real version of the “sunken place” but there is one frequent social media user that’s had it with the jokes. In a video for ELLE, Kim Kardashian West slammed everyone who’s made the comparison between Kanye’s marriage to the Academy Award winning film. “Another dumb f***ing Kanye Get Out reference. It’s like people are so f***ing dumb and stupid,” Kim complained after the magazine showed her headlines regarding her famous family.

In case you’re the one person who didn’t see Get Out, the movie follows Chris, a black photographer who meets his white girlfriend, Rose’s family. Rose’s mother (Catherine Kenner) hypnotizes Chris — along with other black people who’ve had the misfortune of passing through the terrifying town — into mental servitude, which is referred to as “the sunken place.” Twitter keeps connecting this brainwashing idea to Kanye based on his supposedly changed behavior since marrying into the Kardashian empire. “Y’all think Kanye West saw/related to Get Out yet?” one person asked on March 5. “Yo man whats up with Kanye?.. He seems off!.. Kinda like that guy with the old white lady in “Get Out”..” tweeted another. No wonder Kim’s had enough of it.

But the Kanye jokes aren't the only thing the social media maven slammed in the video for ELLE. She rewrote and corrected various headlines written about her family.