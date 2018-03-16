Kim Kardashian Vs. Kendall Jenner’s Magazine Covers: Which Sister Rules the Front Page Best?

Sister, sister! Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have both graced the covers of the most prominent magazines in 2018 alone. But, which sister had the best front page ever? – You decide!

When every single person in your family is famous, it’s got to be hard to avoid a little bit of a playful rivalry, right? — Well, just ask Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kendall Jenner, 22, who are ruling the magazine world right now, having landed covers for Vogue, Elle and more in 2018 alone! The sisters have showed off their modeling skills and incredible bodies for the industry’s top front pages and now it’s time for you to rule which cover out ruled the rest! Here’s the deal: Take a look through our attached gallery to view Kim and Kendall’s best magazine covers. Then, let us know which one is your favorite in the comments!

Kim stuns on the Elle‘s April 2018 cover, showing off her 24-inch waist in a rustic crop top and skintight black leather pants. With her blond locks down and wavy, the mother of three revealed why baby no. 4 would be her last. “I dunno,” she said when asked if a fourth baby is in the cards. “My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way.” If Kim and husband Kanye West, 40, were to try for baby no. 4, that would be it. “I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids,” she explained to the magazine.

Kim also covered Vogue India’s March 2018 issue — Her seventh Vogue cover. The selfie queen sizzled in a red dress with a waist-cinching belt, with her blonde hair crimped and down.

Meanwhile, her little sis, Kendall Jenner has been holding her own as one of the highest paid models in the world. She just landed the coveted cover of American Vogue for the mag’s April 2018 issue. Her interview may have been one of her most candid, as Kendall opened up about her sexuality and her relationship with her sister Kylie Jenner‘s baby, Stormi Webster, who was born on February 1, 2018.

Kendall Jenner [left] covers American Vogue, April issue; Kim Kardashian [right] covers Elle, April issue.