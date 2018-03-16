Kelly Ripa Reveals Why She’ll Never Stop Clapping Back At Her Haters: ‘I Love To Troll A Troll’

Kelly Ripa’s got comebacks! The talk show host revealed why she loves trolling her haters and it’s the best thing you’ll hear all day!

Kelly Ripa, 47, isn’t afraid to stick it to her haters! The talk show host isn’t afraid to “troll a troll.” — In fact, she enjoys it! “I love a clapback,” Ripa said on The Wendy Williams Show on Friday, March 16 in an interview with guest host Jerry O’Connell. “I love a troll but I love to troll a troll,” she told O’Connell, who has co-hosted LIVE! with her in the past, and was, at one point thought to be in the running to be Michael Strahan‘s replacement on the show. “Like, if you’re gonna troll me, then I’m gonna troll back. And that, we can all agree, that is the way God intended,” she continued.

Just last week, Ripa posted a video of herself in her LIVE! dressing room, where she first revealed her love for trolling while reading mean Instagram comments.”I love trolling a troll,” she said, adding, “It’s my favorite thing to do.” She then responded to a comment that read, “You have too much makeup on. It makes you look like a wax figure.” Ripa got a kick out of that one when she replied, “Oh, no, no, no, no. I have on way more makeup than a wax figure. I know, because I have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds and she doesn’t wear this much makeup. But she didn’t get to go to the Academy Awards, did she? No, she didn’t.” Ripa, who hosted backstage interviews at the 90th annual show, continued.

Another person commented, “Her head looks to big for her tiny body,” to which Ripa had written back , “To is spelled too FYI.”

Before all of that, a troll commented on a photo Ripa posted of her and husband, Mark Consuelos, 46, writing, “Too bad he’s short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are.” And, Ripa hit back with thee most epic response, writing, “He’s tall where it counts, babe.” — And, that’s what we call a mic drop!

