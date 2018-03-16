Is Kanye West Collaborating With Drake On New Album? — See Evidence That Has Fans Freaking Out

Kanye West is holed up in Wyoming working on new music, and fans have reason to believe Drake is there with him. Are they working on a future track together?! See the evidence for yourself!

Will Drake be featured on Kanye West‘s next album? As we know, the “Gold Digger” singer is out in Wyoming for his secretive recording sessions, and there’s a huge hint that Drake is there too! The “God’s Plan” singer’s personal photographer and videographer, Theo Skudra, posted a video on his Instagram story that looks eerily like the Jackson Hole location of Kanye’s place. In the clip, he walks outside onto a balcony with a wooden railing overlooking snowy mountains. In a previous pic shared by Kim Kardashian after she met up with her husband, you can see her standing next to a remarkably similar railing with the same scenery behind her. Check out Kim’s pic alongside the shot by Theo below!

While this wouldn’t be the first time the two rappers worked together, it’d still add to the hype surrounding ‘Ye’s eighth studio album. Travis Scott, The Dream, NAS, and Kid Cudi also all head to the mountainous locale while Kanye’s in town, according to TMZ , so Kanye’s forthcoming release is bound to be epic.

There’s another potential collaborator to watch out for! We’ve been hearing that Kim’s been pushing for North West to be featured. “Kim and Kanye both draw inspiration from their children, and Kim has even suggested to Kanye that he include North on a couple tracks,” a hip hop insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com. We would be SO here for that! Of course nothing has been officially released yet, so we’ll just have to wait and see who ends up on Kanye’s next album!