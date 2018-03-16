Hillary Clinton Reportedly Fractures Wrist From Falling In Bathtub On India Trip: Is She OK?

Not again! Hillary Clinton reportedly suffered another fall on her trip to India, this time allegedly breaking her wrist. Is she okay?

Hillary Clinton reportedly had yet another scary fall during her trip to India, which resulted in a broken wrist. The former US secretary of state, who is in India to promote her election memoir “What Happened”, reportedly slipped in the bathtub while staying at Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. After reporting pain in her wrist, she was reportedly taken to nearby Goyal Hospital, and given an X-ray and CT scan that determined she suffered a hairline fracture, according to a doctor at the hospital who anonymously spoke to DNA India.

Her doctors, who consulted with her healthcare team in the United States, ordered her to rest and bandaged her wrist, according to DNA India‘s report. She’ll reportedly also receive a checkup every three days, no matter what part of India she’s in at the time. She’s scheduled to leave Jodhpur and head to Jaipur to continue the book tour. She’s going to be okay!

The news of another reported fall is especially concerning after she slipped on the steep stairs outside Jahaj Maha palace in Mandu, India just two days prior. As you can see in the video HERE, Hillary, who is being escorted down the stairs by an aide, loses her footing and briefly stumbled. Another aide rushes to her side, and all is well briefly. She slips again, and hilariously kicks off her shoes to make it down safely. Look, for anyone speculating about her health, those stairs look perilous. Any one of us could slip!