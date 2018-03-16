Gwen Stefani Supporting Blake Shelton To Kick Katy Perry & ‘American Idol’s Butt In Ratings War

Gwen Stefani is Blake Shelton’s biggest cheerleader as ‘The Voice’ takes on’American Idol.’ We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she wants him to kick ratings butt.

It’s a reality competition singing war as NBC’s The Voice and ABC’s newly revived American Idol starring superstar Katy Perry, 33, go head to head on Monday nights. Only one show can come out on top in the ratings and Gwen Stefani, 48, has two big reasons to be cheering on The Voice. Her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41, is still a star judge and she’s a coaching alum herself. No offense to the “Roar” singer, but Gwen wants Blake’s show to slay her AI. “Gwen has been totally supporting Blake and really wants him to kick Katy Perry’s butt in the ratings war while The Voice goes against American Idol. Gwen is on Team The Voice all the way and is doing everything she can to help her man Blake come out on top while dueling Idol,” a source close to Gwen tells HollywoodLife.com.

“Gwen has been in his trailer watching tapings, giving Blake notes while sharing words of encouragement during the latest season of The Voice. She loves her man and gets turned on by his continued success. She loves that The Voice has been the best show on TV every season for years and thinks it’s all because of Blake,” our insider continues.

“Gwen has been keeping a close eye on Katy and all the action on Idol too. Since her time on the show, Gwen has always felt a part of The Voice family and is into all the competition between the singing reality shows. Now she wants to see Blake, Adam (Levine) and the rest of The Voice stars continue to produce the best reality show on TV,” our source adds.

This could end up being a tight battle. One thing that Idol has going for it is Katy has been making headlines for her antics while doing their nationwide search for contestants. In the two episodes that have aired so far, she already fell over and nearly flashed her hoo-hah under her super short dress. Then she literally stole the first kiss of a chaste young 19-year-old singer who had been saving the smooch for his first love. That kind of sexy behavior is getting plenty of buzz for the ABC show. It had a solid 10.3 million viewers when it debuted on March 11 so we will see what kind of ratings threat it will be to The Voice in the weeks to come.