Donald Trump’s Lawyer Sues Stormy Daniels For $20M Ahead Of Explosive ’60 Minutes’ Interview

It’s war! Donald Trump’s personal lawyer has reportedly hit porn star Stormy Daniels with a $20 million lawsuit, claiming that she’s been violating an NDA she signed about an alleged affair with Trump.

Donald Trump,’s personal attorney is reportedly going after porn star Stormy Daniels,, 38, in a huge financial way to get her to keep her mouth shut. The Washington Post reports that the president’s own attorney Michael Cohen filed a $20 million civil suit on March 16 against Daniels for violating the terms of an alleged non-disclosure agreement over an alleged 2006 affair with Trump. According to the publication, in court documents he’s seeking $1 million for each violation and that the lawyer has added up 20 times that she’s allegedly been in violation the NDA’s terms.

This all comes ahead of what will likely be an explosive tell-all that Daniels — real name Stephanie Clifford — taped for 60 Minutes which is scheduled to air on March 25. The former adult entertainer has already filed suit in Los Angeles to nullify the NDA, claiming that Trump never signed it. The document reportedly paid Stormy $130K to not go public about their alleged affair three days before the 2016 presidential election. The torrid romance reportedly went on for 11 months and started in 2006, just after Trump’s wife Melania, 47, had given birth to their now 11-year-old son Barron.

Daniels has appeared on some outlets such as Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she teasingly hinted at the affair, but because of the NDA wasn’t able to fully answer questions. She recently sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper for a 60 Minutes interview and its believed that she will go into greater detail about her time with the very married Trump. The segment is being very carefully vetted by the show and CBS’ legal department.

Her attorney Michael Avenatti told CNN earlier on March 16 that in regards to CBS, “They want to make sure they get it right. They’re crossing every t, they’re dotting every i, they understand the importance of this.” He also made the shocking claim that someone threatened Daniels physically to keep quiet, claiming “was physically threatened to stay silent.” Scary! Avenatti responded to the lawsuit via Twitter, which should guarantee Trump will see it. He wrote, “The fact that a sitting president is pursuing over $20M in bogus ‘damages’ against a private citizen, who is only trying to tell the public what really happened, is remarkable. Likely unprecedented in our history. We are NOT going away and we will NOT be intimidated.”

The fact that a sitting president is pursuing over $20M in bogus 'damages' against a private citizen, who is only trying to tell the public what really happened, is remarkable. Likely unprecedented in our history. We are NOT going away and we will NOT be intimidated. #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 17, 2018

How can President Donald Trump seek $20 million in damages against my client based on an agreement that he and Mr. Cohen claim Mr. Trump never was a party to and knew nothing about? #notwellthoughtout #sloppy #checkmate — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 17, 2018

Yep, Avanetti certainly spells a great big issue with why Trump’s lawyer filing a $20 million lawsuit against Daniels is a really really big deal!