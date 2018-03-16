Donald Trump Jr. Pushes Divorce Drama Aside To Bond With Young Daughter At Bedtime — Sweet Pic

For the first time since news broke that Donald Trump Jr. and his wife are divorcing, he addressed the split on Instagram while sharing a photo with his daughter. See his message here.

Just hours after Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son returned to social media with a sweet message, in which he subtly addressed the breakup. “No matter what is going on, bedtime cuddling with the smurf puts a Yuge smile on my face,” Trump Jr. captioned a photo of himself and his daughter making goofy faces in bed. The first part of his caption is a clear reference to his marriage woes, which went public when he and Vanessa announced they were ending their relationship after 12 years together on March 15.

“We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.” In her papers, Vanessa asked for the divorce to be “uncontested.” This means that she does not plan to engage in a legal battle over the pair’s assets or custody of their five kids. Page Six reported that the Trumps have been living “separate lives” for quite some time, and have simply found it more difficult to repair their relationship than they thought.

While Don Jr. frequently uses his social media accounts to promote his political views, he also often shares family photos, as well. His and Vanessa’s five kids — two girls and three boys — were born between 2007 and 2014.

Don and Vanessa met at a fashion show in 2003, and married in 2005 at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. They were living together in New York at the time of the split.