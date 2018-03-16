Chelsea Houska Debuts Tiny Baby Bump After Announcing 3rd Pregnancy: ‘I Feel Pretty Damn Good’

After Chelsea Houska announced she’s pregnant with another baby girl, she showed off her baby bump on Twitter! See the adorable first look at her growing belly!

Chelsea Houska, 26, and husband Cole DeBoer, 29, are expecting their second child together! While they’ve already announced that they’ll be welcoming a daughter to their growing family, the Teen Mom star just shared the first look at her pregnant belly. “Here’s the wittle bump since everyone’s been asking lol this pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good!” she tweeted, along with a sweet photo of her small bump. See it below!

The couple already share a 13-month-old son named Watson Cole. Chelsea also has a nine-year-old daughter Aubree with her ex Adam Lind. The expectant parents couldn’t be more excited when they shared the news about their current pregnancy. “GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited!” Chelsea wrote in an Instagram post on March. 15. The adorable announcement was paired with a framed ultrasound photo of their growing little one. So sweet!

Here’s the wittle bump since everyone’s been asking lol this pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good! pic.twitter.com/WnmhIKv2Fn — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) March 16, 2018

The couple have been vocal about wanting a big family. On a Teen Mom 2 episode in Aug. 2017, they got emotional while watching their son, who was born on Jan. 25, 2017. “Doesn’t this give you baby fever? Doesn’t it? The reality star asked Cole and he responded,“Yeah! By next year I was thinking we could probably have three.” Chelsea, wanting clarification that her husband wasn’t kidding, asked “I’m serious. Do you think by next year we’ll have another one?” Cole answered, “We’re going to have more when mom’s ready to have more.” Well it looks like they’re ready now! Congrats to Cole and Chelsea on their growing family! We’re excited to see how they handle parenting two babies under two years old on the next season of Teen Mom 2.