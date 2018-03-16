20 Celeb Selfies On Exotic Vacations That Will Make You Have Serious FOMO

If you want to have crippling FOMO, check out these stars enjoying luxurious vacations by posting some amazing selfies! Click below to see the awe-inspiring pics!

Celebrity Instagram accounts can cause major FOMO. However, the worst is when your favorite stars go to some tropical island and tease you with some of the sexiest and exciting selfies imaginable, like the above pic that Gigi Hadid posted, while you’re stuck creeping through their pics. Who can forget when Kourtney Kardashian, 38, took a selfie on a boat in Cuba with Kim Kardashian, 37, Kanye West, 40, Penelope Disick, 5, and North West, 4? Needless to say, we all still remember when Blake Lively, 30, took a selfie with none other than Taylor Swift, 28, and an actual kangaroo! Seriously, these pics nearly made all of their fans wish they were there with them on their fun getaways. While you not-so-subtly wish you could be on some secluded beach taunting your Instagram followers with pics of you catching some sun, check out all of the jealousy-inducing selfies celebrities have taken in our gallery above!

Speaking of salacious selfies, we reported earlier how Emily Ratajkowski, 26, recently posted a naked bathtub pic. Although she’s covered with a ton of bubbles in the selfie, the photo left very little to the imagination. Meanwhile, Beyonce, 36, melted all of our hearts when she posted a picture of herself blowing a kiss to Blue Ivy, 6, back in 2016. The two were there on a European vacation with Jay Z, 48, and the family also posted pics posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and enjoying sweet afternoon boat rides.

All in all, these pics are pretty incredible sources of inspiration for your next trip abroad. If anyone can teach you how to make your Instagram followers jealous by using selfies, it’s these social media-savvy celebs. Click here to see pics of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s makeup-free selfies!

We’ll keep you posted with any new FOMO-inducing selfies as celebs post them!