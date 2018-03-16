BTS: New Snippet Of Upcoming Song ‘Don’t Leave Me’ Surfaces Online & The A.R.M.Y. Is Losing It

A preview of BTS’ unreleased Japanese song ‘Don’t Leave Me’ is making the rounds online, and Twitter is flipping out over the epic track. Listen to the new clip here!

K-pop group BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) is gearing up to release their third Japanese-language album on April 4! Face Yourself will include Japanese versions of hits like “MIC Drop, “DNA” and “Spring Day,” as well as three never-before-heard tracks. One of them is called “Don’t Leave Me,” and a snippet of the track surfaced today, March 16! Listen to it below.

Amazingly, the unreleased track is already charting on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 at #25! How can this happen, you may be asking? Well, the Japan Hot 100 doesn’t just count radio airplay and sales — it also takes artist and song tweet mentions into consideration, as it’s explained here. Never underestimate the power of the BTS A.R.M.Y.! See pics of BTS performing here.

Obviously, fans are obsessed with the snippet, which is also meant to be the theme song of a Japanese drama called Signal and will appear on the show’s soundtrack. “This is our first time singing a drama theme song, and we are honored to participate in the theme song for a drama that was successful in Korea. We completed a perfect track,” RM said in a statement, via Soompi. “I hope people can focus more on the drama while listening to our theme song,” Jungkook put in, and J-Hope added, “We hope people watching the drama will enjoy this song.”

Listen to the clip of “Don’t Leave Me” below:

Preview of BTS ㅡ Don't Leave Me

pic.twitter.com/5ghdA8CLJN — SUGA BASE (@SugaBase_) March 16, 2018

Okay, but will there be a music video?!