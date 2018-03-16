Bella Hadid ‘Shutting Out’ Zayn Malik To Support Gigi After Split: Why She’s Happy They Broke Up

Not everyone is heartbroken that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have ended their two-year romance. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why her sis Bella is secretly happy about it.

Fans of Zigi were devastated when Gigi Hadid, 22, and Zayn Malik, 25, called it a day on their two-year relationship with their own personal breakup announcements on March 13. Bella Hadid, 21, is now proving her loyalty to her big sis following the split and icing out the “Pillowtalk” singer. “Bella has been doing everything she can to help Gigi and support her through this break-up. She unfollowed Zayn as sign of solidarity, she did that on her own. It wasn’t something Gigi asked her to do. But it was a sweet gesture and something Bella feels like is the right thing to do. She doesn’t want the world doubting where her loyalty is. She used to be really cool with Zayn but she’s shutting him out now. Bella’s doing the most to let Gigi know she’s got her back,” a source close to Bella tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Bella’s trying to convince Gigi that they should do a girls only trip somewhere to celebrate her being single. Bella’s excited that they’re both single together. She’s sad for Gigi and Zayn that they didn’t work, but in a selfish way she’s kind of happy they broke up because she’ll get more time and attention from Gigi and she really idolizes her big sister,” our insider adds.

While Gigi and Zayn each released breakup statements that were filled with love and support for each other, actions spoke louder than words when they quit following each other on Instagram just a few hours later. Zayn even unfollowed Gigi’s mom Yolanda Foster, 54, making it clear he was completely done with her entire family, who he was once so close to. Now we’re all waiting to see if he gets his infamous tattoo of Gigi’s sultry eyes covered up with new art. The ink is right in the middle of his chest so every time he looks in the mirror he will see his ex’s eyes looking right back at him. That’s got to be kinda creepy now.