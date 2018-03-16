‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Final Trailer: Captain America Fights Thanos — Will He Survive?

Thanos is coming for the Avengers, and he’s not holding back. In the final ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer, Captain America fights Thanos with his bare hands. Pray for Cap!

“The end is near,” Thanos says in the Avengers: Infinity War final trailer. “When I’m done, half of humanity will still exist.” If Thanos gets his hands on all the infinity stones, he can do this with the “snap of his fingers,” Gamora reveals. However, the supervillain is coming to the Avengers’ home turf on Earth, and they’re not going to make it easy for him. But Thanos is more powerful than any villain they’ve ever taken on before, and some may not survive. In the final moments of the trailer, a bearded Captain America fights Thanos without his shield. Cap is using all his strength to prevent Thanos’ fist from pummeling him into the ground.

It’s worth noting that Thanos doesn’t have all the infinity stones in this scene, so there’s hope Cap will make it out of this fight with only a few scratches. (Don’t mess with the hair!) Rumors have been running rampant all over the internet that some of our favorite Avengers may not make it out alive, and this trailer definitely teases the end may be near for some our beloved characters. Doctor Strange and Iron Man both appear to be in very dangerous situations. “I hope they remember you,” Thanos says, before the trailer pans to a weakened Tony Stark. Start forming your support groups now, people.

The trailer also features glimpses of all the Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, Loki, Thor, Groot, the newly-crowned White Wolf (a.k.a. Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier) and more. Plus, Captain America’s beard is continuing to bless us all. Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters everywhere on April 27.