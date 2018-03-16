The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall Cozies Up To Mystery Girl After Being Called Out For Cheating By Ex

Looks like Alex Pall is doing just fine after his now-ex accused him of cheating on her. The Chainsmokers member was spotted out with a mystery girl. See the pics!

Just two months after his girlfriend caught him cheating with CCTV footage, Alex Pall has been spotted with a new woman. The 32-year-old was photographed on a date in West Hollywood on March 14 with a mystery blonde. He wore brown plaid pants and a grey sweatshirt over a white shirt for the outing. But apparently this isn’t the first time we’ve seen him with this girl. She’s the very same lady that The Chainsmokers member was caught cheating with, according to TMZ! See the pics of him and the mystery girl below!

ICYMI, Pall was called out for cheating by his now-ex-girlfriend, Tori Woodward. After she found out about the betrayal, she took to her Instagram story to post security footage of The Chainsmokers member escorting an unknown woman out of his home and then kissing her. “They’ll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you,” she wrote under the clip of her then-boyfriend kissing another girl. “Then destroy you without a second thought,” she continued. Yikes!

In the wake of their breakup, TMZ caught up with him and asked about the split and how he’s holding up. “She deserves the best. I wish nothing but the best for her. She deserves a better guy than me,” he confessed, before adding that he’s “been miserable.” While he didn’t explicitly say that he cheated, it was apparent that he knows he messed up.

The date night comes on the heels of Alex releasing a new song with his musical partner Drew Taggart. The Chainsmokers released their new track “Everybody Hates Me” on March 16.