Tomb Raider: Movie Critic Slammed By Alicia Vikander Fans After He Insults Her Body In Review 

Yikes! A ‘Tomb Raider’ critic is being trolled for body shaming Alicia Vikander and comparing her to Angelina Jolie. See the angry tweets here!

This isn’t good! Philadelphia film critic Jerome Maida is under fire for insulting Alicia Vikander’s performance and her appearance in Tomb Raider. “This week in ‘Male Film Critics Who Should Shut Up!” one fan tweeted in reference to Jerome’s harsh review. What did he say, you ask? Well, here’s a snippet. “Vikander’s appearance is also markedly different than [Angelina] Jolie’s. She never comes across as having an ounce of sex appeal and, at times, looks like she could be 16. Toss in the lack of curves and Warner Brothers could have decided to gender bend and make a film titled “Luke Croft”– and it would have come across the same way,” Jerome said. Pretty bad, right?

And it didn’t stop there, Jerome even went on to say her role was not “empowering” for women. So, you can understand why fans have unleashed their wrath. “Ugh! This has me so riled up! As a film critic in Philly– this makes me sad because unfortunately, this type of writing seems to be somewhat of a standard in my city,” another user tweeted. Of course Jerome is only doing his job, but we do agree that his words were a little too strong. However, not every critic thinks poorly of the film. In fact, many believe it’s pretty entertaining. “A beautifully crafted and unpretentious piece of action cinema, with a number of sequences that are as gorgeous as they are thrilling,” Matt Zoller Seitz wrote on Rotten Tomatoes.

This week in “Male Film Critics Who Should Shut Up”! pic.twitter.com/jThYuy3t67 — Jacob (@JEBermanator) March 14, 2018

This is the 2nd time in a week I’ve discovered a Philly film critic who seems utterly incompetent. — Jacob (@JEBermanator) March 14, 2018

Dear Philly Film Critic, No one cares about your boner. Yr pal,

Joe — Joe Littrell (@TheGentlemanJoe) March 15, 2018

"The Philly film critic's appearance is also markedly different than a real film critic. He never comes across as having an ounce of maturity and, at times, sounds like he could be under 16." — Carlito Wendigo (@PopeCarlito) March 15, 2018

The Philly Voice should hire a film critic who isn't a complete idiot. https://t.co/Ep41r3kNaT — Kevin Buchanan (@kevinbuchanan) March 15, 2018

To Alicia’s defense, the film is supposed to be different than the original. “I could never compete with what Angelina did. She made her into an icon because she is an icon. But, this is our different interpretation, we’re focused on the reboot of the game which came out a few years ago,” Alicia said at the London premiere on March 6. Tomb Raider officially hits theatres on March 16, and we’re sure it won’t disappoint!