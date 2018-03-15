‘Teen Mom’ Stars Go Nude: See Pics Of Kailyn Lowry, Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham & More

Stars of the ‘Teen Mom’ franchises have loved showing off their post baby bodies. We’ve got Kailyn Lowry, Farrah Abraham and more who have flaunted what they look like in the buff.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! The ladies of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 love showing off their mama curves, and we’ve got all of the hot pics! Kailyn Lowry celebrated turning 26 on March 14 by posing completely in the nude in a pic that thrilled her fans. “Birthday suit for the birthday girl,” she captioned the black and white Instagram pic where she sat with had her left leg crossed over to hide her private parts. Her knee covered one of her breasts while a carefully positioned arm hid the other. It was reminiscent of the way Selena Gomez, 25, posed on the cover of her Revival album. Very tasteful and classy for being in the buff.

Maci Bookout, 26, is going to be spending plenty of time in the nude as she’s appearing on the celebrity version of the Discovery Channel’s survivalist show Naked and Afraid. The program pixellates out private parts so fans won’t get to see anything super racy. Plus trying to survive in the wilderness with no clothes can get kind of dirty and gross at times so it’s not exactly titillating. But hey, props to her for doing something so bold.

We’ve seen more of Farrah Abraham, 26, than any other of the Teen Moms as she embarked on a full-blown porn career. Her first video Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom dropped in 2013 and she was recently forced to choose between working in the adult industry and continuing on the MTV program. She eventually getting the ax for refusing to cancel a live one-woman sex show. She’s never been afraid to flaunt nearly naked pics on her social media.

Mom of two Briana DeJesus, 23, has underwent the knife several times and proudly shared before and after nude pics to show off the work. She went to famed plastic surgeon Dr. Miami for a Brazilian Butt Lift in 2016 and flaunted her new booty in before and after naked shots. The Florida native has also had work done on her breasts as well and has been photographed several times on topless beaches flaunting her bod. Amber Portwood, 27, posed naked in bed shortly after breaking up with fiance Matt Baier in 2017, telling fans “be proud of yourself “

It’s not just the ladies of Teen Mom who have gone naked as Chelsea Houska‘s baby daddy Adam Lind, 28, loves body-building and flaunts naked mirror selfies of his incredible physique online. He cuts off the pic right before his junk so he doesn’t violate Instagram’s no nudes policy, but boy is it racy!

Check out our gallery of the Teen Mom stars in the buff right here.