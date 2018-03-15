Tamar Braxton Shaves Her Hair Off & Says She Feels ‘Finally Free’ — Wild Pic & Video

Tamar Braxton’s done with wigs, weaves, and hair altogether! The singer just revealed that she shaved her head. Watch her do it and see a pic of the result!

Tamar Braxton shocked fans when she posted a video on Instagram showing her getting her hair shaved off! The Tamar & Vince star doesn’t say a word during the video, just letting the focus be on her hairdresser, who’s crafting the perfect buzzcut. She needs no words to explain what’s happening, though, because Bobby Brown‘s “My Prerogative” is blasting over the speakers in the salon. Get it? Tamar’s doing exactly what she wants, when she wants. Scroll down to see the wild video!

Just an hour later, on March 14, Tamar posted a photo showing the gorgeous results. She looks absolutely divine with close-cropped hair. With a face that beautiful, there’s no need for hair to get in the way. Just think about how good Amber Rose always looks! So, what’s with the major makeover? Tamar explained in the caption of her “after” photo (which you can see below):

“Im over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings! WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY,” she wrote. Go Tamar!

We can understand why she could want some change right now. She’s been going through hell in her personal life. There’s major drama with her girl group, XSCAP3, and whole saga that is husband Vince Herbert allegedly cheating on her. Tamar isn’t moving forward with a divorce, at least yet, because she’s just not ready to handle it right now, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. Maybe a huge hair makeover means more change is on its way?