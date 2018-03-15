‘Stranger Things’ Stars Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Cuddle Amid Split Rumors — See Pics

Still in love! Charlie Heaton and GF Natalia Dyer are pouring cold water on breakup rumors with new pics! Check them out!

Fans everywhere were shocked when a report surfaced that Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton, 24, and Natalia Dyer, 21, had broken up! “Charlie broke it off with Natalia. She’s heartbroken. She doesn’t know what went wrong,” an insider told Life & Style on March 14. But stop yourself before you burst out in tears because some new photos have surfaced of the pair looking as cute as ever together! Head here for tons more photos of the Charlie and Natalia being adorable!

The TV star twosome dropped by Poppy in LA for Dior’s Addict Lacquer Plump event and as always, they were as stylish as they were adorable together! Natalia rocked a pleated full-length skirt and a pink-and-black striped top while Charlie chose a white tee and a smart black blazer for the night on the town! We seriously can’t get enough of these 2! These amazing images also follow quickly on the heels of Charlie revealing that he will indeed be back for season 3 of Netflix’s run-away hit show!

“We go back in April so I plan to go back to America next month, and yes, I can go back,” he told Flaunt magazine. Hooray! As for that mention of being allowed to return to the U.S. — he was referring to getting detained at LAX in Oct. of 2017 for drug possession. He chose to discuss that incident in the new interview as well. “It was f**king awful. It was just awful,” he said. “It was hard. Everything happened so fast, and I hadn’t come to terms with the fact that I was famous. When something steps in from the work you are doing and breaks into your personal life…you feel kind of vulnerable. All of a sudden it becomes a very big story and it gets really blown out of proportion.” It certainly sounds like he has moved past this difficult episode!