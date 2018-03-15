20 Irish-Infused Cocktails For Your Drink-FIlled St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

When you don’t want to guzzle beer on St. Patrick’s Day, there’s a number of yummy (and mostly green) options for you here at HollywoodLife.com! Check out our favorite, St. Pat’s cocktails — they’re like striking gold!

Luck of the Irish Coffee

1 oz. Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

1 oz. Irish Whiskey

6 oz. Hot Coffee

Whipped Cream, Green Sprinkles, Glazed Donut and Chocolate Syrup for Garnishes

Combine Baileys, coffee and Irish Whiskey in a tall “Irish Coffee” glass. Top with whipped cream, sprinkles and a glazed donut and drizzle with chocolate syrup.

SVEDKA Pour Leaf Clover

2 parts SVEDKA Vodka

¾ part Fresh Lime Juice

¾ part Simple Syrup

Muddle mint at bottom of Pilsner glass and build drink on top over crushed ice (except for bitters, glitter, and

mint). Agitate with a spoon (or swizzle), not disturbing the mint at the bottom. Top with ice, rim with

green/white glitter. Garnish with mint.

Basil Gimlet

2 oz. The Botanist Gin

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

3-5 Fresh Basil leaves

Add The Botanist Gin, Fresh Lime Juice, Simple Syrup and basil leaves to shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into a chilled Cocktail Glass.mGarnish with a basil leaf

Ginger Whiskey Cider by Brooklyn Crafted

2 oz. Hard Cider

1 oz. Whiskey

Brooklyn Crafted Ginger Beer Mini in Traditional, to fill

Crushed Ice

In a 12-16 oz. high ball glass, combine the hard cider and whiskey. Fill the glass with crushed ice and top with Brooklyn Crafted.

Leprechaun’s Libation from STK

2.75 oz. Absolut Elyx

.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.75 oz. Simple Syrup

2 Slices of Jalapeno

4 Basil Leaves

The Tipperary

2 oz Teeling Whiskey Single Grain

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

½ oz Green Chartreuse

2 dashes Aromatic Bitters

Add ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Stir until cold. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist & Luxardo cherry

Green With Envy

3 ounces Natura Chardonnay

4 ounces Green Tea

1 1/4 ounce Cucumber Syrup*

1/2 ounce Lillet

1/2 ounce Lime Juice

1 Cucumber, ribboned

2 Mint Sprigs, to garnish

Combine Chardonnay, green tea, Cucumber syrup, Lillet and lime juice into a Collins glass. Fill with ice and garnish with a cucumber ribbon inside the glass and mint sprig on top. For Cucumber Syrup, juice 1 cucumber and combine 16 ounces with equal parts simple syrup.

Cameron’s Kick

1 oz Irish whiskey

1 oz scotch whiskey

.75 fresh lemon juice

.75 orgeat syrup

Add all ingredients to a mixing tin with ice, shake and double strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a lemon wheel or peel.

Cold Irish Coffee

A double shot of espresso

.75 oz heavy cream

.75 oz 1:1 simple syrups

1.5 ounces blended Irish Whiskey

Ice

Combine ingredients in a shaking tin with ice, shake and double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a few coffee beans or a quick grate of nutmeg.

The Rickey at Dream Midtown

2 oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon

.75 oz Lime Juice

.75 oz Honey

Mix all ingredients together. Top with a grilled wedge of lime and four mint sprigs. Add ginger ale and honey

cracked peppercorns. Serve in a tall glass. Garnish with a grilled lime.

Sprig for Spring

2 parts Pinnacle® Original Vodka

½ parts simple syrup

6 lime wedges

6-8 fresh mint leaves

Brown sugar cube

Lime wedges

Lime wheel for garnish

In a mixing glass, drop in the sugar cube and add simple syrup*. Muddle the sugar cube. Add 6 fresh lime wedges and muddle again until the sugar has mostly dissolved. Add a handclap of fresh mint and Pinnacle vodka. Add ice and shake vigorously. Pour into a rocks glass and top with fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel and sprig of fresh mint.

Rosé Cider Cooler

6 oz. Angry Orchard Rose Cider

1 oz. Huckleberry Vodka

0.5 oz. Simple Syrup

2 Lime Wedges

5-6 Mint Leaves

Muddle mint and lime wedges in the bottom of a tall glass. Add Vodka, simple syrup and ice. Top with Angry Orchard Rosé Cider and garnish with a lime wedge.

Pinch Me Prosecco

3 ounces Barefoot Bubbly Prosecco – chilled

¾ ounce lime juice

¾ ounce simple syrup

Lime wheel

Combine lime juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to chill. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and top with Barefoot Bubbly Prosecco. Garnish with lime wheel.

Shamrock Cooler Created by Elad Zvi, Co-Founder, Bar-Lab

2 parts serrano-infused Maker’s Mark® Bourbon*

1 part freshly squeezed lime juice

½ part agave syrup

Pinch salt

1 cup ice

4 sprigs tarragon

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend on high until the ice is pureed. Serve immediately.

Swizzle Me Irish Created by Cody Goldstein, Founder of Muddling Memories

½ parts Sugar Island Coconut Rum

¾ part Fresh Kiwi Puree

¼ part Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ part Pineapple Juice

In a glass shaker, add all ingredients, add ice and shake and strain over crushed ice. Garnish with Kiwi wheel and a pineapple leaf.

Pinch Me

2 oz. Casamigos Blanco

1 oz. Fresh lemon juice

1 oz. Simple syrup

½ Kiwi (Muddled)

Rim ½ of glass with green sugar

Add all ingredients into shaker and muddle fruit. Shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds. Strain into rocks glass and add fresh ice. Garnish lime wheel and kiwi cut out clover placed on top.

The Irish American

2 parts Jim Beam Bourbon

1½ parts infused cola syrup

½ parts apple cider

¼ parts lemon juice

1 egg white

Cinnamon stick for garnishing

Making infused cola syrup: Combine everything in an appropriately sized stainless steel pot and turn on to medium heat. Reduce by half and strain out the coffee and cinnamon. Continue reducing until only 1½ cups remain. Cool. Refrigerate. Build cocktail in shaker. Dry shake until frothy. Add ice. Shake till cold. Strain into a rocks glass or coupe. Grate cinnamon into the top of cocktail as garnish/aromatic.

Ginger Sage Cocktail

1 bottle of Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG

Simple Syrup

1 cup honey

3 cups water

2 whole pears, peeled, cored and diced

1 large piece of ginger, peeled and diced

20 fresh sage leaves (plus more for garnish)

In a saucepan combine the honey and water over medium heat and bring to a light boil. Turn the heat down to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the honey has dissolved completely. Add the pears, ginger and sage leaves. Simmer, stirring occasionally until the mixture has reduced by 1/3 (about 15-20 minutes). Remove from heat and let the mixture steep for an additional 10 minutes. Strain the syrup into a large canning jar or thick glass bowl. Discard the ginger and sage leaves. Place a few pieces of the cooked pear into each stemless wine glass followed by 2 tbsps of the simple syrup. Add Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG and serve.

Ireland’s Call Created by Michael McIlroy, Owner of Attaboy & Diamond Reef, NYC

1 oz Knappogue Castle 12 Year Old

1 oz Cynar

1⁄2 oz Lime juice

3⁄4 oz Ginger syrup

2 Orange slices

Club soda

Shake with ice all ingredients except club soda. Strain into a highball glass and top with club soda. Garnish with a slice of orange or ginger.

Fuzzy Leprechaun

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 cup peach schnapps

5 drops McCormick® Green Food Color

Splash seltzer water

Fill cocktail shaker half full with ice. Add juice, peach schnapps and food color; shake until well mixed and chilled. Strain into beverage glass. Top with a splash of seltzer water. Serve immediately.

Electric Room at Dream Downtown by Richard Harris

1.5 oz. Jameson Irish Whiskey

.75 oz. Ginger Snap Liqueur

.5 oz. Apple Juice

.75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.75 oz. Simple Syrup

Combine ingredients and shake well. Strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with Candied Ginger.

Now, if you drink all day and all night, there’s a cure for that nasty hangover! Morning Recovery allows you to enjoy a night out with friends, and with a quick shot of the potion, filled with Hovenia Dulcis, prickly pear extra, Vitamin B Complex, and Electrolytes, you will be hangover free by morning! Just remember to drink it right before bed!