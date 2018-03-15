Video
Hollywood Life

Selena Gomez Went Into ‘Depression’ After Kidney Transplant, Francia Reveals: ‘It Was Very Hard’

West Hollywood, CA - Selena Gomez looks amazing in a sleek long black and white dress as she and best friend Francia Raisa hold hands leaving The Nice Guy restaurant. Pictured: Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa BACKGRID USA 28 AUGUST 2015 BYLINE MUST READ: Maciel / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Selena Gomez waves as she steps out today with Francia Raisa and grabs a bite to eat with a big smile at Panera Bread before heading to the studio. Yesterday Selena spent a little time with new beau Justin Bieber, which can put a big smile on any girls face.**SHOT ON 2/7/11**Pictured: Selena Gomez, Francia RaisaBACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: RHEA / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Selena Gomez joins Francia Raisa for dinner at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills. The newly single actress/singer looked cute in a green and black striped dress with a pair of black leather boots and matching purse. Selena accessorized with a silver cross necklace and a black bracelet. Now that Selena has moved on to the single life, it's a good thing that she has friends to lean on for support.**SHOT ON 1/24/13**Pictured: Selena Gomez, Francia RaisaBACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Red Rum / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Writer/Reporter

Things were not easy physically OR emotionally for Selena Gomez after her kidney transplant. In fact, she even briefly went into a state of depression, according to her donor, Franica Raisa.

Francia Raisa recently revealed the scary medical complication Selena Gomez faced after her kidney transplant last summer, but it turns out, there was even more issues than just that. “It was very hard,” Francia says in a new interview with Self. “Selena and I both went through a depression. She went through some complications with hers and has bigger scars than I do that weren’t expected.” In the video Q&A, Francia proudly shows off the scars she has from going through the major procedure for her best friend, and says she has no shame in the new marks to her body. FOR MORE ABOUT SELENA, LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST HERE.

Fans were absolutely shocked when Selena revealed on Instagram in September that she had a kidney transplant to treat her Lupus months before. She has been open about what she went through, but it was Francia who detailed just how dire the situation really got. “A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from [Selena] that said, ‘I’m really scared. My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery,'” she told magazine. “They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place [in her body]. She could have died.”

After that problem was fixed, though, Selena had an easier recovery than Francia did. However, the actress was warned about that from the start. “[My social worker told me] it’s going to be hard,” Francia explains. “The recipient is going to glow and she’s going to recover a lot faster than the donor because she’s receiving something she needs, [the donor] is losing something you don’t need to lose.”

Clearly, both women were incredibly brave to go through this and share their stories with the world to bring awareness to the situation. What an incredible story.

 