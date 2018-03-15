Sandra Bullock & Cate Blanchett Got ‘Penis Facials’ While Filming Ocean’s 8 — You Heard Me

Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock enjoyed a spa day together while filming ‘Ocean’s 8.’ The pair got what they call ‘penis facials.’ Yes, really. Here’s what that means!

The term “facial” typically refers to a beauty treatment for your face, but we all know there’s a second, much more NSFW definition. So it was only a matter of time before both meanings came together to create what Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett have affectionately dubbed the “penis facial.” Yes, that’s right. A penis facial is a thing that exists now. Cate opened up about the crazy new skincare treatment in an interview with Vogue Australia. “Sandy [Sandra] Bullock and I saw this facialist in New York, Georgia Louise, and she gives what we call the penis facial and it’s something – I don’t know what it is, or whether it’s just cause it smells a bit like sperm – there’s some enzyme in it so Sandy refers to it as the penis facial.” Fantastic.

Their facialist then provided even more backstory to how the Ocean’s 8 co-stars found themselves getting penis facials together while shooting their upcoming movie. “It started last year when Sandra Bullock was filming in NYC and came to see me for a deep cleansing and long-lasting facial glow,” Louise revealed to People. “I wanted to give her something that would transform her skin without the need to undergo lasers, so I loaded up her bespoke facial with something that would give her long-lasting results. Within weeks her make-up artist, Whitney, and cast mates wanted to know the cause of her amazing, glowing skin … and from that moment onwards the Hollywood EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor) Facial was born!”

But the reason it has a genitalia-inspired name is intrinsically linked to the ingredients within the formula. “I am always very mindful to explain radical serums and potions that I carry in my back bar so I always explain that EGF is derived from newborn baby foreskin, from which cells were taken and then cloned in a laboratory,” Louise explained.

While using cloned newborn baby foreskin cells to get a nice glow on your face sounds questionable, it’s actually FDA approved. “EGF is derived from the progenitor cells of the human fibroblast taken from Korean newborn baby foreskin during circumcision. It helps to generate collagen and elastin,” a representative of Louise noted. If you read all this and are now dying to have a penis facial like all the celebs that are blowing up Louise’s phone, then head to the Georgia Louise Atelier in N.Y.C. for the $650 treatment. TBH, I’ll just stick to a sheet mask, but to each their own!