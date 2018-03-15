Rihanna & Chris Brown: Why She Called Him Right After ‘Shameful’ Snapchat Ad

Rihanna slammed Snapchat for running an ad that mocked her being attacked by Chris Brown in 2009, but we’re hearing the whole mess is bringing them together!

We know how Rihanna feels about the Snapchat ad that made light of her 2009 domestic violence incident with then-boyfriend Chris Brown, but what does he think of it? We’re hearing the exes are actually on the same page about the whole thing! “Rihanna is mad as hell about this, she truly can not believe that a company would sink this low. She isn’t in the habit of talking to Chris anymore but this did bring them back together,” a friend of the “Wild Thoughts” singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She called him right away about this and they discussed how to handle things. And they’re not done talking either because there are people in Rihanna’s camp that want her to take legal action. She and Chris ultimately have to decide if that’s worth it, or not, but Rihanna’s happy that they’re both on the same page about this BS and how wrong it is.”

ICYMI, the social media platform came under fire when someone pointed out a tone deaf ad for its “Would You Rather” game. The ad asked a question about the two singers that seemed to joke about Chris attacked his then-girlfriend nearly a decade ago. And yes, it is too soon to make fun of it, because it’ll always be too soon. Making light of domestic violence isn’t OK, and even though Snapchat issued a statement saying that the advertisement was approved by mistake, it doesn’t rectify this situation.

Taking to her Instagram story, RiRi slammed Snapchat for the advert. “Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb!” she said in the post released on March 15. “You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!! This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them…but all the women, children and men that have been victims on DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet…you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”