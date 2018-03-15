Oh, the drama is heating up! Rachyl reveals to the girls in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek that Jay, a guy she hooked up with while separated from Kerry, texted her! Did she text him back?

“I got a text a few days ago,” Rachyl reveals to Jessica and Alisa in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the March 15 episode. When they ask her from who, Rachyl explains, “Okay, so Kerry and I got married and then we were separate for a while, and he wanted a divorce, and we didn’t live together…” During that time, Rachyl hooked up with a guy named Jay. He’s the one who texted her! His text read, “Do you still live in Nashville?”

Jessica asks Rachyl whether or not she texted Jay back, clearly hoping Rachyl didn’t. Rachyl says she did! “Why?” Jessica asks point-blank. After all, Rachyl is still married to Kerry, and they have a two-year-old son named Wolfgang. Will Rachyl keep this a secret from Kerry or will she tell him what happened?

Rachyl and Kerry’s relationship has already been put to the test this season. Kerry was offered a concert gig in Atlanta on the same weekend as their 5-year anniversary. Kerry agreed to turn down the show, but the drama didn’t stop there for the couple. During their anniversary dinner, Rachyl told Kerry that she wanted to go to law school in Los Angeles. She said they could leave separately while she was in school, but Kerry wasn’t down for that idea. Kerry called out Rachyl for her lack of support for his singing career. Fortunately, they made up and all is well — for now. But could this text from Jay signal bad news for Kerry and Rachyl’s relationship? You’ll just have to watch and find out! Music City airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on CMT.