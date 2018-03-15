Miami Bridge Collapses: Several Feared Dead As Cars Get Trapped Underneath — Pics & Video

A pedestrian bridge has collapsed in Miami leaving many people and cars trapped underneath. Several people are feared dead. Here’s everything to know.

A pedestrian bridge under construction in at Florida International University in Miami collapsed Thursday afternoon, killing “multiple” people, The Miami Herald reports. An unknown number of people and cars are trapped underneath and police are on the scene. Florida Highway Patrol confirms several people are dead due to the collapse, as reported by CBS Miami. The highway patrol also said there were five to six vehicles that were crushed in the collapse. At least one person was taken as a trauma alert to the hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The 950-ton bridge went up on Saturday, March 10 and was intended to provide pedestrian access across Tamiami Trail from FIU’s main campus to Sweetwater, where thousands of students live in off-campus housing or in FIU’s newer dorms, the Miami Herald says. A woman who lives near the bridge, said the collapse sounded as if there was an earthquake happening outside her apartment. “As soon as I looked outside, I saw dust flying everywhere, and I knew that the bridge had collapsed,” witness, Tiona Page told ABC News.

FIU tweeted on March 10 that the bridge would be a “first of its kind,” adding that it swung into place on Saturday. In a statement, the university said it was “shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding on campus.” — “At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information,” the statement continued, adding, “We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene.”

The bridge was installed “in a few hours” using “accelerated bridge construction” methods, which the university stated “reduces potential risks to workers, commuters, and pedestrians and minimizes traffic interruptions,” according to an FIU press release.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he was aware of the incident and that he would be in “constant communication” with law enforcement.

This story is still developing…

DEVELOPING: A pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapses; 6 people injured, according to Miami-Dade fire officials https://t.co/HbVQgXj9U3 pic.twitter.com/YuLzM4gVZE — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 15, 2018

THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN — Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018