FIU Bridge Collapse: At Least 6 Killed After Miami Pedestrian Walkway Smashes Onto Freeway

So heartbreaking. At least 6 people have now been confirmed dead, due to the fatal injuries suffered as a result of a pedestrian bridge collapsing in Miami on March 15.

A pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami collapsed on March 15, leaving at least 6 people dead, according to Florida Senator Bill Nelson. He told local CBS News that 6-10 people were killed in the Miami bridge collapse. An initial report by The Miami Herald projected “multiple” people were killed, but now we know a more accurate number. And it makes this tragedy that much more heartbreaking. Six people were allegedly taken to the hospital as a result of the horrific collapse Thursday morning, Mayor Carlos Gimenez told CNN affiliate WFOR, following the incident. “There are eight vehicles that are trapped underneath as far as we know and we are going to try and get to them as quickly as we can,” he said at the time.

Believe it or not, the bridge, which weighed 950-ton, was erected just five days ago — on Saturday, March 10 — and the purpose for it was to provide pedestrian access across Tamiami Trail, leading to off-campus housing and dorms for students, according to The Miami Herald. A woman, who was at home near the bridge when it fell, said the collapse sounded like an earthquake. “As soon as I looked outside, I saw dust flying everywhere, and I knew that the bridge had collapsed,” Tiona Page told ABC News.

The story is developing…

