Meghan Markle’s Alleged Nude Pics Leaked After Queen Gives Blessing To Marry Prince Harry

This is so messed up. A website leaked alleged nude photos of Meghan Markle right after the Queen gave her and Prince Harry an official blessing to marry.

Meghan Markle deserves so much better than this. Alleged half-naked photos of the future princess have been posted online, according to The Blast. The images in question appear to show Meghan topless, and it’s unclear when they were taken. The website reported that the site with the images claimed the four posted pics are a “preview,” with more to come. Hey, here’s an idea. How about you leave Meghan alone and stop leaking intimate images of women without their consent? This is why we can’t have nice things, guys. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Meghan’s rep for comment.

This disgusting violation of privacy comes on the heels of Queen Elizabeth II giving her official approval of the impending marriage of the former Suits actress and Prince Harry. As is royal custom, the reigning monarch must give their blessing to everyone within six places in line to the throne who wishes to marry. During a Privy Council meeting at Buckingham Palace, her majesty did just that for the engaged couple: “My Lords, I declare my consent to a contract of matrimony between my most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the books of the Privy Council.” Now that’s the sort of news we want to hear.

The Queen has formally given her consent to “my most dearly beloved grandson” Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle! Great spot @_harklesparkle_ #harryandmeghan #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/J3QRVu8B1U — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 15, 2018

Meghan and Harry are set to walk down the aisle on May 19, and the pair are doing what they can to include the public in their nuptials. As previously reported, 2600 private citizens are expected to get invited to the royal wedding. “The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities,” a palace’s press release said. About 100 guests will be students from local schools and another 200 will be members of charities and organizations that Harry and Meghan support.