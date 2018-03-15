12 Celebrity Wives Who Love To Post Selfies With Their Hunky Hubbies

Every woman loves posting cute pics with their significant other, especially when they have hunky hubbies like these! Check out these 12 celeb wives who love showing off their men!

If we had hot husbands like these, you bet we’d be showing them off too! Hollywood is full of so many gorgeous couples — the list goes on and on. These sexy couples are together and stronger than ever, so it’s no surprise that they love showing each other off! Kim Kardashian, 37, is obviously the selfie queen! She loves taking pics of herself, of course, but also with hubby Kanye West, 40. The two are definitely a power couple and take the best pictures together! These two certainly have a lot to smile about, though. They just welcomed their third baby via surrogate in January, and a new niece, Stormi Webster, and have another niece on the way!

Ciara, 32, loves posting pictures with her man Russell Wilson, 29, too. The pair makes one gorgeous couple, so we don’t blame Ciara for wanting to show off her sexy man for the world to see! These two welcomed their first child together in April of 2017, and they just recently revealed the long awaited first pics of her to the world! Their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, certainly takes after mom and dad — she’s just TOO cute!

Behati Prinsloo, 28, also loves taking cute selfies with her singer husband Adam Levine, 38. Adam certainly is a walking piece of art with all his tattoos, so it’s no wonder Behati wants to share photos of him with the world! They actually announced their first pregnancy with daughter Dusty Rose with an epic selfie! Behati posed cradling her pregnant belly, while Adam was alongside her cradling his own food baby belly — hilarious! Jessica Biel, 36, and hunky hubby Justin Timberlake, 37, post some epic selfies together too! Jessica posted an adorable pic of her riding on Justin’s back after the 2018 Golden Globes — truly amazing!

