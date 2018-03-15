Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: How ‘Black Panther’ Is Inspiring Their Baby Name Selection

Khloe Kardashian is one step closer to deciding what to name her baby girl. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she and Tristan Thompson were inspired by ‘Black Panther.’

If you haven’t seen Black Panther by now, you’re missing out. The movie not only brought in $1.1 million worldwide, but it has also influenced a certain celebrity couple’s baby name selection. It looks like Khloe Kardashian, 33, and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, may have finally decided on a moniker. “Tristan has thrown a few recent baby names Khloe’s way that are related to the Black Panther film. Everything from Nakia, Okoye, and Shuri have been mentioned. Tristan has also told Khloe it might be cool to do a spin on the name to be something close to Wakanda. And Khloe is heavily considering it, she is a little apprehensive though because she wants an original name. She feels these names will be taken with the success of the film, and others who are having children wanting to do the same thing and having the same idea,” a source close to Tristan tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So unique, right?

With just a few more weeks until her daughter arrives, Khloe has been very vocal about her struggle to find a name. She even had guests at her Amazon sponsored baby shower help her decide! As we previously told you, upon entering the venue on March 10, guest were greeted with a message that read, “Help Khloe find a name for Baby Thompson.” So cute, right? With the help of her friends and Black Panther, we’re sure she’ll have a name in no time.

Khloe’s baby naming process got a little difficult after she found out the sex of her baby. The KUWTK star revealed she already had a named picked out for a son. And when a fan asked what that name was, she said, “Tristan lol easy! And done.” But she was quickly sent back to the drawing board. Nevertheless, we can’t wait to find out what she and Tristan decide!