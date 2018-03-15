These Are The Exact Creams Khloe Kardashian Is Using To Prevent Stretch Marks While Pregnant

Any mom-to-be has a ton of concerns and anxieties, and unfortunately, stretch marks can be another annoying side effect! See how Khloe is keeping them at bay!

The last thing you want to worry about when you’re pregnant is stretch marks, but they are a real concern for moms to be (and every other woman)! Khloe Kardashian is nearing the end of her pregnancy, and she looks absolutely amazing. She’s totally stretch mark free! She’s been showing off her bare bump on social media and it’s flawless. She also just revealed her baby registry, which she did through Amazon.com, and on the list were a few beauty must-haves for mom! On the top of her list was Burt’s Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter, Fragrance Free Lotion. This product is natural, fragrance free, and contains no phthalates, parabens, petrolatum, or SLS. It’s packed with cocoa, shea, and jojoba butters to keep skin super hydrated, which helps prevent stretch marks.

Some other stomach must-haves are the Mama Mio The Tummy Rub Oil and Mustela Stretch Mark Prevention Cream with Natural Avocado Peptides, for Pregnancy, both formulated for mothers-to-be. Mama Mio The Tummy Rub Butter was also on Khloe’s registry, and can be used on the thighs as well! Here are some more mommy must-haves in the beauty category that Khloe included on her list!

Mustela Newborn Arrival Gift Set, Baby Bathtime & Skin Care Essentials

WaterWipes Sensitive Baby Wipes

Earth Mama Organic Nipple Butter for Breastfeeding and Dry Skin

Earth Mama Herbal Perineal Spray for Pregnancy and Postpartum

Mommy Knows Best Nipple Cream for Breastfeeding Moms

We love Khloe pregnant! Here she is modeling her new line of maternity denim, Good Mama!