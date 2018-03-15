Khloe Kardashian Reveals Bare Baby Bump At 8 Months Pregnant — Stunning Pic

Khloe Kardashian is absolutely glowing as she nears her final month of pregnancy. We’ve got her showing off her beautiful bare baby bump in a gorgeous new pic.

Khloe Kardashian is rocking some serious mama-to-be confidence as she enters the late stages of pregnancy. Ever the savvy businesswoman, the 33-year-old has added a line of maternity jeans to her Good American denim collection and is proving to be the best saleswoman in the world by modeling them. In a stunning new photo she’s seen wearing a long sleeve white crop top and a pair of tight jeans with her bare skinned pregnant belly getting front and center attention. She captioned the pic, “All you new mommies and mamas-to-be are going to be so chic in your Good Mamas!!” as the line debuted on March 15.

The reality star is definitely her best spokesperson when it comes to looking sexy while pregnant. In a March 14 video discussing the line, she shared that she created it because she was feeling herself with her growing belly, but just couldn’t find any cute maternity clothes that matched her sensuality. “I think the biggest misconception about maternity wear is that you can’t be stylish and sexy while pregnant. But we’re here to prove you wrong with our Good Mamas. The maternity market, it’s just not as cute and fun as you want it to be, especially when you are a fashion girl,” she said in a testimonial video.

Khloe has been slaying her pregnancy style and now her fans who are also expecting can still rock a pair of jeans despite a growing belly. She has one fit called the “Honeymoon” style for the earlier stages of pregnancy that features two elastic side-waist panels. Koko also showed off the “Homestretch” fit for closer to when the baby is due in a racy topless pic. She used a hand to cover her breast while killing in in skin-tight blue jeans that feature a large black elastic waistband that she likened to the feel of wearing a legging. Man, leave it to a Kardashian to know how to make a profit off of a pregnancy. Her Good Mama line is totally genius as so many of her fans want to rock their pregnancy curves like Khloe!

Khloe also notes that the best part about the Good Mama line is fans can still wear the jeans after their deliveries when they’re trying to take off the baby weight. Hey, the stretchy waist Honeymoon jeans would even come in handy for non-pregnant fans when hitting a buffet or on a Taco Tuesday!