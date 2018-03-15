Khloe Kardashian Reveals Under $70 Baby Essentials She’s Stocking Nursery With: I Want ‘The Best’

Khloe Kardashian is not messing around when it comes to baby prep. Sharing her best nursery finds, you too can shop her brilliant under $70 must-haves!

With her baby due to arrive later this month, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is in full-on nesting mode! Over the weekend, on March 10, the reality star and her beau, Tristan Thompson, 27, had a super lavish baby shower with friends and family, and at the same time, Khloe revealed her impressive baby registry. KoKo partnered with Amazon on her registry, and she included some amazing finds that are absolutely perfect for new moms! Even better, tons of her chosen items were under $70! Click through the above gallery to see some of her most practical nursery essentials.

“I had no idea where to get started when planning my baby registry! True story!! #ad Breast pumps, bottle sterilizers, and strollers?! OH MY!!” Khloe captioned her baby shower Instagram pic, explaining how she came to find everything she needed on Amazon. “I had to call in @KourtneyKardash for her expertise- luckily, @Amazon has everything in one place and made the process so much easier. Check out my registry at the link in my bio! #AmazonBabyRegistry #AllOnAmazon.” Click here to see gorgeous pics of Khloe’s maternity style.

Khloe’s registry consists of many eco-friendly all-natural products, which are perfect for baby. She specifically picked out WaterWipes for her baby’s wipes, which are a great option for many parents who don’t want chemicals being used on their child’s delicate skin. WaterWipes are 99.9% purified water with a drop of fruit extract — no fragrance or alcohol added! “I know I’ll go through wipes like crazy on my baby’s tushy,” Khloe wrote on her Amazon list. “I wanted to make sure I had the best possible for her sensitive skin!”

As for diapers, Khloe chose Bambo Nature Diapers, which are plush and absorbent, but are also eco-friendly! To see more of Khloe’s picks, look through the above gallery.