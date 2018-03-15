Kendall Jenner Reveals She Was Wasted When She Got Her Lip Tattoo: ‘I Was Not Thinking Clearly’

The decision to get the word ‘meow’ tattooed on her lower lip was not one Kendall Jenner made in sound mind. In fact, she admits she was totally drunk when she got the ink! Watch here.

Kendall Jenner, 22, debuted her lip tattoo — the word “meow” on her lower lip — in September 2016, but a year and a half later, she’s finally telling the real story of what went down when she got the questionable body art. “I was drunk! I was drunk,” she tells Ellen DeGeneres, in an episode airing March 15. “I was not thinking clearly. [The word meow] was literally the first thing that came to my mind. Just my drunk thoughts.” The supermodel doesn’t seem to regret the ink, though, and even proudly shows it off to Ellen and the cameras. She also admits that she got her first tattoo (a white dot on her finger that’s barely visible) simply to see what it felt like because all of her friends were doing it.

The lip tattoo did not hurt, according to Kendall, whereas the ink she’s gotten on bonier parts of her body, like her finger, was much more painful. Back in Nov 2016, the 22-year-old actually revealed that she first got the tattoo in July of that year, and she was simply getting it touched up by her tattoo artist when she finally showed it off in September. Look, we know you’re going to do the math anyway, so yes…if Kendall got the tattoo in July 2016, that means she was not 21 and of legal drinking age yet. But, come on guys, let’s just cut her a break on this one!

“There’s no real meaning behind it,” Kendall explained at the time. “I just wanted to be able to say that I have a tattoo on my face!” Her story on the Ellen show definitely tells a bit more of that story, though!

Kendal also has a white heart tattoo on one of her fingers, which she got with her best friend, Hailey Baldwin. Plus, who knows what other designs she’s hiding from us!