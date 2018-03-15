Kendall Jenner Channels 1960s With Headband & Polka Dot Dress On ‘Ellen’

Kendall was straight out of the swingin’ ’60s as she appeared on ‘Ellen’ wearing polka dots, a thick headband, and a matte red lip. See her full outfit here!

Kendall Jenner, 22, looked so cute and retro on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 15, wearing a one-shoulder navy and white polka dot dress. The tight mini showed off her super long legs! Her hair and makeup was totally reminiscent of the 1960s — she wore a thick headband and her bob was flipped out at the ends. Her hair was done by Jen Atkin, who loves headbands! Her skin looked pretty and glowy, and her lips popped with a matte red lipstick. Her makeup was done by Mary Phillips, who used Estee Lauder. She looked so cute on the show as she talked about her family and being on the April cover of Vogue magazine.

Of the five famous sisters in her family — Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie — Kendall is the only one without a child or kid on the way! “I have moments where I’m like…do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now? BUT I DON’T,” she laughed. “I shouldn’t say that. I’m good, I can wait for a little while. It’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with so I can play with them and just give them back. They’re all really cute. It adds a lot of pressure.” Being an aunt suits Kendall just fine right now! She also told Ellen that her inner lip tattoo that says “meow” was a drunken decision and that she wasn’t thinking clearly when she got it!

We loved this interview with Kendall and think she looked gorgeous!