Kendall Jenner’s Cameo In New Chris Brown Video: She Was So Anxious She Couldn’t Sleep

Kendall Jenner made a shocking appearance in Lil Dicky’s ‘Freaky Friday’ music video featuring Chris Brown, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why it was such a challenge for her!

If you haven’t seen Lil Dicky’s “Freaky Friday” music video by now, you’re missing out on a good laugh! Not only did he and Chris Brown, 28, switch bodies, but celebrities like DJ Khaled, 42, Ed Sheeran, 26, and Kendall Jenner, 22, were also featured on the hilarious visual. And while Khaled and Ed are used to the music scene, Kendall was a little apprehensive. “Kendall had so much fun doing this project, but it was a really big challenge. She was super nervous about singing, about all of it really. The whole line about her vagina, that wasn’t easy to pull off. But, she ended up killing it. Everyone was so happy with her performance. Kendall didn’t know how people were going to react to her doing this, so it was all really scary. She’s been blindsided by backlash in the past, so now anytime she does anything outside the box she worries that it will somehow go wrong,” a source close to Kendall tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Of course by backlash, she’s referring to her controversial Pepsi ad, which she’s since apologized for. Nevertheless, we can understand her concern. “She hardly slept the last few nights because she knew the video was dropping today, she was that nervous. But, the reaction so far has been so positive. People are loving the video. She’s so glad she faced her fears and did this,” the source continued. Good for her, right? And turns out, Breezy helped her get comfortable. “Chris has been incredibly supportive of her. On the day of the shoot, he was giving her all kinds of advice and encouragement,” our insider continued. So sweet, right?

“There was a moment she wanted to back out, and Chris stepped up and totally encouraged her to push through. He gave her this whole speech about the power of her mind and how she was the only one setting limits for herself,” the source added. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Chris proved he had a soft spot for Kenny. Just last year, CB was caught creeping on Kendall’s Instagram. Will this lead to a future romance?! We certainly wouldn’t be opposed to it!