Kendall Jenner may not have baby fever yet, but she sure enjoys being an aunt! Watch her dish on what she loves most about her siblings’ adorable little ones.

Kendall Jenner, 22, isn’t ready for children yet — and she’s totally ok with that! After all, being the only Kar-Jenner sibling without a baby at home, the model is able to get her kid fix any time she wants. The best part? She can just hand the kids right back to their parents at the end of the day. Talk about a win-win! Click here to see gorgeous pics of Kendall Jenner.

Appearing on the March 15 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kendall confessed to Ellen, 60, that while at times she THINKS she may want a child, she quickly realizes she’s fine with only having aunt status for now. “I have moments where I’m like…do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now. BUT I DON’T. I shouldn’t say that,” Kendall said. “I’m good, I can wait for a little while.” However, whenever she gets the urge to babysit, her eight nieces and nephews are never far away!

“It’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with so I can play with them and just give them back,” the reality star laughed. “They’re all really cute — it adds a lot of pressure.” Ellen totally agreed, adding that when they cry she can just hand them back over, “Here ya go!” the comedian joked.

And although Kendall is the only sibling who doesn’t have a baby, she surprisingly doesn’t feel left out at all. In fact, younger sister Kylie Jenner, 20, giving birth last month, has only made the two of them closer. “It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” Kendall told Vogue in their April issue, which hit stands on March 14. “To see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.” Aw!