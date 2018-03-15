Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Expert ‘Bachelorette’ Advice For Becca Kufrin: ‘Go With Your Gut’

New ‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin is getting some wise advice from Kaitlyn Bristowe, who found love on the show. She says the only way to find Mr. Right is to follow her gut.

Becca Kufrin is going to get a re-do at finding love as the new Bachelorette. After getting cruelly dumped by fiance Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36,. so he could later propose to runner-up Lauren Burnham, 26, season 11’s rose giver Kaitlyn Bristowe, 32, is telling the Minneapolis publicist to think with her heat and her gut when choosing her future husband. “I’m actually flying to LA to give Becca advice on her night one! My only advice I could ever give is just to trust yourself through everything because you’re on a TV show, so you will have producers telling you things, you will have a lot of outside voices without it being your family or people you trust,” she tells HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

“So you always have to go back to your gut and your heart, and at the end of the day, you’re going to get confused, and that’s okay, but always come back to real feelings. I would go on dates with other guys, I would be like “I really like this guy,” but I’d always come back to my heart and be like, ‘but I’m still thinking about Shawn.'” she continues. Awww! Shawn Booth, 30, won Kaitlyn’s heart on The Bachelorette back in 2015 and the two have been engaged ever since. While promoting PANDORA Jewelry Shine Collection, Kaitlyn revealed that the two haven’t set a wedding date yet, but “we talk about it more than we ever have.”

Bachelor fans watched Arie fall for both Becca and Lauren, but his family told him that Becca was the one and he listened to his head instead of his heart. Becca was perfect in every way as a fiancée, but he had nagging feelings that his heart wanted someone else and ended up crushing the 27-year-old by calling off their engagement to pursue Lauren. Now that Becca’s in the driver’s seat, she’s learned first hand what a mistake it is to go with someone who’s good on paper.

As for what she’s looking for in her suitors, the beautiful brunette isn’t too picky. “Physical traits, I don’t really have a type,” Becca told host Ellen DeGeneres on the March 15 edition of her show. I’m all over the board. But personality wise I want somebody that’s honest and loyal…obviously. [Sarcastically] SO DEMANDING.” HAH! After what Arie did to her, that’s perfectly understandable.