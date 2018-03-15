Justin Bieber Looks Sad Attending Church — Miserable Over ‘Break’ From Selena Gomez?

Justin Bieber looked so unhappy while attending church on March 14 — the very same service Selena Gomez was seen smiling at. What’s going on? See the pics!

Eek. Justin Bieber, 24, did not look happy on March 14, when he was pictured attending a church service without his love, Selena Gomez, 25. Well, to be clear, she was at the very same service in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday evening, but they kept away from each other outside the church, amid their reported “break”. Could that be why he looked so glum? As seen in the pictures above and below, Selena was all smiles as she left church and was escorted to her vehicle by the pastor, according to Just Jared. It seems she’s not having as hard of a time dealing with their “break” as he is. CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PICS FROM THEIR CHURCH OUTING.

As we previously told you, Selena recently flew to Texas to see her family, after reportedly initiating a break with Justin. She has since returned (hence the new church pics with her new short hair), but E! News reported the “split” news, and said that it wasn’t a breakup. Instead, they claimed that Selena and Justin just needed some breathing room to work on issues they had with each other. One of those issues reportedly has to do with Justin’s birthday, which fell on March 1. “She wanted to have a quiet birthday celebration with Justin and he wanted to go big and involve all of his church friends,” a source told the news site.

Selena has since returned to LA, though, and a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there’s no need to fear the worst after seeing these new pics. Justin and Selena attending church separately isn’t as bad as it looks. A source tells us that they actually want to try to keep their relationship more private now. “Justin and Selena have gone back to their low-key, secretive ways of meeting up like when they first got back together in 2017,” our source said. “While they were very public for a short time, the attention became too straining on their relationship. As soon as Selena returned to LA from Texas this week, Justin made plans to meet up with her at the safest place for both of them — church.”