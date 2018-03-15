Jennifer Lopez Scales Skyscapers In Gorgeous Ball Gowns For ‘BAZAAR’ — See Insane Pics

Daredevil, J-Lo! Jennifer swings over skyscrapers and walks a tightrope above Los Angeles in couture outfits for the April issue of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’ — see the stunning images right here!

Thanks to photoshop, Jennifer Lopez, 48, is flying high, way above Los Angeles in this magnificent new photoshoot for Harper's BAZAAR. The triple threat appears on their April 2018 cover, and looks pretty in pink in a variety of gorgeous gowns — Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, and Valentino are a few of the to-die-for fashions she wears in this new spread. The pictures are truly spectacular, and show such grace and beauty from Jennifer! Her hair was styled by Chris Appleton and her makeup was done by Scott Barnes.

Jennifer opens up to the magazine about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez and the possibility of getting married again (she says she still believes in marriage even after three divorces), but she also reveals her secrets to looking so young: “Affirmations are so important. I am youthful and timeless. I tell myself that every day, a few times a day. It sounds like clichéd bullshit, but it’s not: Age is all in your mind. Look at Jane Fonda. She really leans in to the big fundamentals, like getting her rest, eight to 10 hours. She doesn’t drink, doesn’t smoke. She lives a very clean life.” Another favorite affirmation? “My life is full of loving and joyful people, and my workplace is filled with adventure.” We love her positive attitude!



