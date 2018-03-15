Is Cardi B 6 Months Pregnant? See All The Latest Photos Of Her Stomach

Is Cardi B pregnant with Offset’s baby? Click here to see pics of her stomach taken in the last few weeks & judge for yourself!

Cardi B, 25, is rumored to be pregnant, but what hints can we can find in recent pictures of her that might prove she’s with child? After TMZ reported that the rapper was 6 months pregnant, we checked through her latest pics to see what evidence there might be and honestly, she’s been covering up her stomach a lot recently. Whether it’s the non-revealing outfits she wore at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, or the enormous coats she’s been wearing recently, it seems like Cardi has made a point of shielding her stomach from view. However, at the Alexander Wang show, she wore an outfit that had no visible sign of a baby bump and that was last month on Feb. 10. While you wait for official confirmation of her pregnancy, check out all the most recent pictures of Cardi’s stomach above and judge for yourself!

We reported earlier about the rumors of her pregnancy and how if reports proves true, Cardi will be 7 months pregnant by the time of Coachella. Apparently, unlike Beyonce, 36, Cardi will not miss out on performing for the festival even though she’s expected to give birth reportedly in July. This isn’t the first time Cardi has been at the center of pregnancy rumors. TMZ broke the story about Cardi B’s alleged pregnancy back in Feb., and while her and Offset, 25, have denied the rumors, the two have yet to nix these newest pregnancy reports.

While Cardi performed a medley of her greatest hits at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, she was decidedly absent for the red carpet. In fact, she accepted the award for Best New Artist in a beautiful burgundy tulle dress by Christian Siriano that was the perfect choice if her goal was to hide her rumored baby bump. Click here to see pics of Cardi B & Offset’s cutest photos!

Time will tell whether or not Cardi B will confirm her pregnancy or disavow these rumors!